Academic Minute: The Power of Being in Sync

Doug Lederman
June 13, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Tal-Chen Rabinowitch, postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Learning & Brain Sciences at the University of Washington, explains why being in sync helps children be more cooperative. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

