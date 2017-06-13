search
Title
Academic Minute: The Power of Being in Sync
June 13, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Tal-Chen Rabinowitch, postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Learning & Brain Sciences at the University of Washington, explains why being in sync helps children be more cooperative. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
