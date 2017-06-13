Title

Compilation on Evolving Economic Models for Higher Ed

By

Scott Jaschik
June 13, 2017

 
 

Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, "Evolving Economic Models for Higher Ed." You may download the booklet here, free, and sign up here for a free webinar on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

