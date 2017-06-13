Title
Layoffs, Including Tenured Faculty, at New Rochelle
June 13, 2017
The College of New Rochelle on Monday announced 32 layoffs, including 10 tenured faculty members, The Journal News reported. The other people losing jobs are a mix of staff members and non-tenured faculty members. This is the second round of layoffs -- and college officials said would be the last -- since the college hit a severe financial crisis last year. The crisis became evident when college officials announced that past budgets approved by the board were "fabricated" and didn't accurately reflect college finances.
