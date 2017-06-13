Norway Seeks Ban on Full-Face Veils at Universities

Norway has proposed a ban on full-face veils in universities, schools and nurseries, the BBC reported. A bill would ban the wearing of the niqab and the burqa, both of which are worn by some Muslim women, and other face-covering clothing in university and school settings.

"These clothes prevent good communication, which is important for students to receive a good education," Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, Norway's minister of education and research, said in a statement quoted by the BBC. Most parties support the bill, but critics have questioned its necessity, as the full-face veil is not worn widely in Norway.