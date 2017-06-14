Title

Inside Digital Learning: Who Benefits Online?

By

Jean Dimeo
June 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

New in Inside Digital Learning this week:

Report: lack of faculty time, training limits digital learning.
Who benefits from online courses? The experts weigh in.
How one professor created free open-source videos and boosted student success.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What the Purdue-Kaplan Acquisition Means for You
The Dehumanities
Campus Carry Is Not About
Preventing Mass Shootings

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Letting Go of the Golden Age
Celebrate Classroom Success
Australia's Reform: Increasing Equity Through Cuts?
The Internet Party
The Melancholy Dean
Merging Athletic and Academic Logos

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top