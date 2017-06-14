Title

North Korea Releases U.S. Student, Reportedly in Coma

By

Elizabeth Redden
June 14, 2017
The U.S. Department of State announced Tuesday it had secured the release of a former University of Virginia student, Otto Warmbier, who has been held in North Korea since early 2016. Warmbier, who was accused by North Korean authorities of trying to steal a propaganda poster and sentenced to a 15-year prison term, is reportedly in a coma, according to The New York Times and the Associated Press.

Three other Americans are known to be held in North Korea, including two individuals who worked at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology.

