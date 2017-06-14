Title

University of Great Falls Pivots to Health Care

By

Rick Seltzer
June 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Great Falls in Montana is shifting to emphasize training for the health-care field and will be renamed the University of Providence at the beginning of July, following an investment by the multistate Providence St. Joseph Health system.

The Roman Catholic university will become the primary education provider for the Providence St. Joseph Health system, which has more than 110,000 employees and spans seven states. Officials envision a new School of Health Professions offering courses online and at satellite locations. Courses will include professional and certificate programs, with Providence St. Joseph Health employees receiving discounted tuition in many cases.

Currently, the university has an R.N. to B.S.N. nurse training program that is growing in popularity. It also plans to strengthen its School of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The deal comes as the University of Great Falls faces sectorwide challenges, notably changing demographics and falling admissions. Providence St. Joseph Health needs to address demand for more educated employees.

The university's new name is also a reference to its founding by the Sisters of Providence. It currently has fewer than 1,000 students.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What the Purdue-Kaplan Acquisition Means for You
The Dehumanities
Campus Carry Is Not About
Preventing Mass Shootings

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Letting Go of the Golden Age
Celebrate Classroom Success
Australia's Reform: Increasing Equity Through Cuts?
The Internet Party
The Melancholy Dean
Merging Athletic and Academic Logos

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top