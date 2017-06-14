Title

Wheelock Considers Major Changes

Scott Jaschik
June 14, 2017
Wheelock College, in Boston, is the latest small private college to consider significant structural changes in the face of increased competition for students, The Boston Globe reported. The college is trying to sell its president's house and a dormitory, and is considering academic changes as significant as eliminating undergraduate programs.

