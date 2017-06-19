California State to Guarantee Admission for Qualified Applicants

State lawmakers are hoping to stem the tide of students who, despite meeting the qualifications to attend, are turned away from the California State University system.

Under a recently announced state budget deal, CSU will develop a model to guarantee admission at one of its campuses or programs for the estimated 31,000 in-state students it turns away each year solely based on overflow issues, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The policy is to be based on the University of California’s admissions guarantee, which promises a spot to all California high school students who rank in the top 9 percent of their class at certain high schools. If the student doesn’t get accepted to the campus of their choice, they’re offered a spot at another campus where there is space.

CSU must develop and approve the policy by next May. CSU, which has 23 campuses, currently enrolls nearly 480,000 students.

How much this policy would affect enrollment remains to be seen, however. According to the Bee, of the 9,000 students offered a spot at UC Merced -- where qualified prospective UC students are often sent after being rejected from their first choice -- only 3 percent enrolled.