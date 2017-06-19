Competency Education Group Opens Membership

The Competency-Based Education Network, a grant-funded group of 30 institutions with competency-based programs, has become a free-standing nonprofit association and is opening up its membership.

The group was founded in 2013 and has been funded exclusively by the Lumina Foundation. Last year C-BEN released a draft set of voluntary quality standards for the emerging field. As it becomes an association, the group said its priority is to spread knowledge and expertise about competency-based education.

“C-BEN is based on the conviction that collaboration across institutional boundaries is key to accelerating progress on the toughest challenges facing advocates of competency-based learning,” Charla Long, C-BEN's executive director, said in a written statement. “It’s time to strike out on our own and widen the circle of participation to all who share our commitment to responsible, student-centered innovation in higher education.”