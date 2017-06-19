Minnesota State Moorhead Settles Age Bias Suit

A former professor of women’s and gender studies at Minnesota State University at Moorhead who accused the university of age discrimination has settled with the institution for $150,000, WDAY-ABC reported. Claudia Murphy, the professor, taught at Moorhead off the tenure track for six years. She said in a lawsuit that the university used a requirement for a Ph.D. in women’s and gender studies -- which was not widely offered anywhere until 1995 -- to exclude her from another position within the program in 2015. She was soon terminated. Murphy, then 63, received her Ph.D. in philosophy and had taught women’s studies for two decades. The person hired for the position Murphy wanted reportedly received her Ph.D. in 2015.

“While my separation from [the university] and its aftermath has been one of the most difficult experiences of my life, I am relieved to put it behind me and hope that I have brought attention to the important issue of age discrimination for an aging work force and in the field of women and gender studies in particular,” Murphy said in a statement through her attorneys.

The university said in its own statement that it strongly denies Murphy’s allegations yet is “pleased that we were able to reach a settlement that brought this dispute to a close.”