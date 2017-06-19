Title

Play Our Summertime Cartoon Caption Contest

By

Doug Lederman
June 19, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Cartoon Caption Contest for June is here.

Click here to suggest a caption for this month's cartoon.

On this page you can vote for your choice from among the three nominees chosen by our panel of experts for last month's cartoon.

And congratulations to Jennifer Westman, winner of our contest for April. Her caption for the cartoon at right -- "I'm sorry, the rules state you have to provide care and feeding for your service animal. You can't just let him forage for whatever he finds in the quad. The dean's wife would like her poodle back." -- was selected by our readers. She is the registrar at Wyoming Catholic College and will receive an Amazon gift certificate and a signed copy of the cartoon.

