Arizona Regent Who Mocked Legislator Resigns
June 20, 2017
Greg Patterson, chairman of the Arizona Board of Regents, has been in the news this week over his recording of a meeting at which he mocked a state legislator. Now Patterson has resigned. In his resignation letter, he wrote that he does not "wish to be a distraction" from the work of the board and of the universities it governs.
