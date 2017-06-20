Title

Arizona Regent Who Mocked Legislator Resigns

By

Scott Jaschik
June 20, 2017
Greg Patterson, chairman of the Arizona Board of Regents, has been in the news this week over his recording of a meeting at which he mocked a state legislator. Now Patterson has resigned. In his resignation letter, he wrote that he does not "wish to be a distraction" from the work of the board and of the universities it governs.

 

