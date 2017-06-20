Graduate School Price Increases Slow Down

Prices for graduate and professional programs of study have risen in all sectors in recent years, except for the relatively small for-profit one, according to a new report from the Urban Institute and AccessLex Institute. However, the overall rate of increase at graduate programs is smaller than in the past. And many students enrolled in research doctoral degree programs pay no tuition or fees because of institutional grant aid, fellowships and tuition waivers.

For example, the report found that tuition and fees for in-state graduate students at public universities grew by 33 percent between 1999 and 2004. But the rate was 15 percent between 2009 and 2014.

Understanding tuition prices for graduate and professional programs may be even more complicated than understanding undergraduate prices, the report said. One reason is that available data on those prices are less precise than those for undergraduates.