Title
Major League Baseball Players Get Access to Northeastern Programs
June 20, 2017
Major League Baseball is today announcing a deal in which Northeastern University courses and programs will be available to players, using continuing education funds that were part of the most recent agreement between the league and its players' unions. Many baseball players do not have college degrees and could benefit from the offerings. Northeastern will provide academic advisers and access to both in-person and online courses.
