Student Released From North Korea Dies

A University of Virginia student who was released from North Korea in a coma last week after being detained for 17 months died Monday at age 22, The New York Times reported. Otto Warmbier, who was detained at the end of a five-day tour to North Korea in January 2016 and convicted two months later by the country’s authoritarian government for allegedly trying to steal a propaganda poster, is believed to have been in a coma for more than a year. Doctors said Warmbier suffered “extensive loss of brain tissue in all regions of his brain,” likely due to cardiopulmonary arrest.