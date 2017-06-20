Title

Student Released From North Korea Dies

By

Elizabeth Redden
June 20, 2017
Comments
 
 

A University of Virginia student who was released from North Korea in a coma last week after being detained for 17 months died Monday at age 22, The New York Times reported. Otto Warmbier, who was detained at the end of a five-day tour to North Korea in January 2016 and convicted two months later by the country’s authoritarian government for allegedly trying to steal a propaganda poster, is believed to have been in a coma for more than a year. Doctors said Warmbier suffered “extensive loss of brain tissue in all regions of his brain,” likely due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Advancing Apprenticeships
Senator, Come Visit My Classroom
Everyone Lost at Dartmouth

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Five Ways Marketing Pros and Academics Should Work Together
Georgetown's CNDLS and the History of the Integrated CTL
We Have No King
The Evaluation Conundrum
4 Privileges of Participating in the Leading Change Institute
Wanted: Thesis Supervisor

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top