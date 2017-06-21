Title

Students Face Punishment for Blocking Talk

Scott Jaschik
June 21, 2017
Six students at Claremont McKenna College say that they are facing punishments that could be as severe as expulsion for their role in a protest in April that prevented Heather Mac Donald from giving a talk on campus, The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported. The students' lawyer, in a briefing on campus, blasted the disciplinary process, saying that minority students were being punished for exercising their rights to free speech. Mac Donald is a conservative writer whose views on crime have been denounced by the students as racist, but who denies that she is racist and says that she is a defender of minority individuals who are victims of crime. About 200 students blocked the entrances to her scheduled talk, and college opted to broadcast her talk, from an empty room. Claremont McKenna has not commented on the specific cases, but said after the April incident that it was a violation of college rules to block people from entering a talk.

