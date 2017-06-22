Title

Southern University Investigates Sex Tape

Scott Jaschik
June 22, 2017
Southern University is investigating a sex tape featuring a university employee, The Baton Rouge Advocate reported. The tape was briefly on a pornographic site and was widely shared by alumni before it was taken down. WBRZ News reported that the employee is a high-ranking administrator and that the other person is "an underling."

