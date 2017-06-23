search
Title
Elsevier Wins $15 Million in Damages
June 23, 2017
A federal judge has ordered various pirate sites that post online papers to which they do not hold copyright to pay Elsevier $15 million in damages, Nature reported. The order is a win for the publishing giant but it is unclear that the pirate sites -- which operate outside the U.S. -- will actually pay anything.
