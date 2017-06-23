Title

Elsevier Wins $15 Million in Damages

By

Scott Jaschik
June 23, 2017
Comments
 
 

A federal judge has ordered various pirate sites that post online papers to which they do not hold copyright to pay Elsevier $15 million in damages, Nature reported. The order is a win for the publishing giant but it is unclear that the pirate sites -- which operate outside the U.S. -- will actually pay anything.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Language Learning and National Security
MOOCs Moving On, Moving Up
Fall Forward

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Guest Review: ‘The Goat Fish and the Lover’s Knot’
Terms and Conditions
6 Recommendations for Bryan Alexander's Near-Future Science Fiction Book Club
Gender and Disability in Chinese Higher Ed
Math Geek Mom: An Upcoming Goodbye
In Search of 'Best Practices'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top