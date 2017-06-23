Title
Student Debt, Female Lawyers and Marriage
June 23, 2017
Women who take on substantial student debt to attend law school have different marriage patterns than do other women who enter the law, according to a new report by the National Bureau of Economic Research (abstract available here). The women with substantial debt marry at later ages than do others. Further, when they do marry, their spouses have lower wages than do the spouses of those without much debt. The study controls for various factors such as hours worked that may incfluence careers.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!