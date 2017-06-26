search
$150M Grant to Hopkins for Civic Engagement
June 26, 2017
The Stavros Niarchos Foundation has committed $150 million to a joint effort with Johns Hopkins University to promote civic engagement worldwide. A new institute will support this work. The institute will recruit a director and 10 faculty members, and also have 10 visiting scholars.
