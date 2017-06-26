Former Vanderbilt Athlete Convicted in 2013 Rape

Brandon Banks was found guilty of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery on Friday, The New York Times reported, making him the third former Vanderbilt football player to be found guilty of charges related to a 2013 rape case in which four athletes were charged.

Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey have also been found guilty of charges stemming from the sexual assault, which occurred on campus, and have been sentenced to 17 and 15 years in prison, respectively. Banks’s sentencing is scheduled for August.

The fourth teammate accused of being involved in the sexual assault, Jaborian McKenzie, has pleaded not guilty. He has not yet been tried and has testified against his former teammates.