Southern Vice Chancellor Placed on Leave

A vice chancellor of Southern University has been placed on leave as issues with accreditation and a sex tape potentially involving an employee and a student rock the Baton Rouge, La., university.

Brandon Dumas, vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management, was placed on administrative leave on Friday, The Baton Rouge Advocate reported, although the university did not say why the decision was made.

On Wednesday the university confirmed it was looking into two videos allegedly involving a student and an employee, said to have been posted online and shared widely among alumni and students. On Thursday it was reported that Southern University was placed on a one-year warning list with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, its accrediting body. The institution must show it has "an adequate number of full-time faculty to support its mission and ensure the quality and integrity of its programs," in addition to other measures, according to a SACS document cited by the Advocate.