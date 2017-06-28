search
Inside Digital Learning -- Digital Field Trip to the Smithsonian
June 28, 2017
- A partnership with the Smithsonian Institution provides students access to the museum system's expansive online archives.
- A new framework aims to help professors make sense of the landscape of adaptive and other digital tools.
- Working together, 11 community colleges are saving students $10 million in textbook and material costs. Learn how they did it.
- One cohort of instructors is adopting open educational resources to slash costs and saving thousands of learners $134 per course.
