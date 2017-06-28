search
Title
Yale Sues State Over Gender and Bathrooms
June 28, 2017
Connecticut statute requires certain kinds of buildings to have certain numbers of bathrooms for men and for women. Yale University has been seeking an exemption so that it can designate some single-unit bathrooms for use by people of any gender identity. Having been turned down, Yale is suing the state, The New Haven Register reported. Yale argues that its approach would provide more facilities for everyone.
