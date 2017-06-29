Title

2 Community College Presidents Ousted

Ashley A. Smith
June 29, 2017
In New Jersey, Bergen Community College trustees unanimously voted to fire President Kaye Walter after six years with the institution. Walter had a year remaining on her contract.

The trustees voted to buy out Walter's contract and replaced her with Michael Redmond, a philosophy and religion professor and former administrator, in the interim.

The trustees said there was "no cause" behind their decision to part ways with Walter.

Meanwhile, trustees at Luna Community College in New Mexico also voted to oust President Leroy Sanchez, according to The Associated Press.

Sanchez had faced claims of nepotism and issues surrounding the college's hiring practices since his tenure began in 2015.

