Claremont Theology May Join Willamette University

Willamette University and the Claremont School of Theology are announcing today that they are discussing "moving and embedding CST within Willamette University on its campus in Salem, Oregon." The theology school is currently in California. Leaders of the two institutions said that their

academic programs could benefit from collaboration. The move comes at a time that a number of free-standing theology schools have merged

into or formed relationships with larger and broader institutions.

Claremont Theology is one of 13 official official theological schools of the United Methodist Church, but also has relationships with a number of other Protestant denominations, as well as with Buddhist, Jewish and Muslim groups.