Claremont Theology May Join Willamette University

Scott Jaschik
July 6, 2017
Willamette University and the Claremont School of Theology are announcing today that they are discussing "moving and embedding CST within Willamette University on its campus in Salem, Oregon." The theology school is currently in California. Leaders of the two institutions said that their
academic programs could benefit from collaboration. The move comes at a time that a number of free-standing theology schools have merged
into or formed relationships with larger and broader institutions.

Claremont Theology is one of 13 official official theological schools of the United Methodist Church, but also has relationships with a number of other Protestant denominations, as well as with Buddhist, Jewish and Muslim groups.

