Title

FTC Refunds Former DeVry Students

By

Ashley A. Smith
July 6, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Federal Trade Commission began mailing more than $49 million in refund checks to former DeVry University students Wednesday as part of a settlement between the for-profit institution and the agency. DeVry agreed to the $100 million settlement after the FTC sued the institution for its use of employment statistics in advertising.

The 173,000 refund checks will go to students who attended the college between 2008 and 2015; paid at least $5,000 with cash, loans or military benefits; did not benefit from debt or loan forgiveness; and completed at least one class credit. The checks, however, will expire 60 days after they are mailed.

In a separate settlement, former DeVry students in Massachusetts will also receive about $455,000 in refunds due to a suit against the institution for allegedly misleading students about job placement rates.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

An Open Letter to Jeff Bezos
Good Old-Fashioned Nostalgia
Who’s Afraid of Course Requirements?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

In Praise of Those Who Taught Us Well
Tell Me If You've Heard This One Before
Getting Ready for Fall: Checklist for International Recruitment
Trying to Understand 'U.S. News' Rankings for Best Undergraduate Teaching
Don’t Anger A Grandma
Hero K12 - Education For an Authoritarian Age

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top