Title

U Southern Mississippi Cuts Dozens of Positions

By

Colleen Flaherty
July 6, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Southern Mississippi is eliminating 17 faculty jobs and 16 staff positions, all vacant, as it deals with a 10 percent budget cut, the Hattiesburg American reported. Four additional employees were laid off this spring. One has since been rehired for the upcoming academic year with one-time funding. The university has lost about $8 million in state funding this year, according to the American. The university also cut nine filled staff positions in 2015-16 due to budget cuts stemming from a decline in enrollment. Even tenured professors were included in a previous round of layoffs, in 2010.

