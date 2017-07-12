Title

Cornell Ends Contract With Nike

By

Scott Jaschik
July 12, 2017
Comments
 
 

Cornell University has announced that it is ending its contract with Nike, saying that the athletic apparel company was unwilling to sign a "standard" agreement pledging to follow a code of conduct for its workers, a code developed and endorsed by many colleges and universities. If Nike will agree to the code, Cornell is willing to resume discussions about a continued relationship. Nike says it is using its own code.

A Nike statement to The Ithaca Journal said that the company was "disappointed" by the Cornell decision. "We are deeply committed to protecting workers across our supply chain and have worked tirelessly to raise standards across the industry," the statement said.

 

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

There’s an App for That
Writing for Wider Audiences:
Structural Challenges for Scholars
We Don’t Need
No Stinking Thought Leaders

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Wisdom and Knowledge
The Rural University and Richard Florida’s ‘New Urban Crisis’
Algorithmic Assessment vs. Critical Reflection
Keynesianism at One Remove
The Future of Higher Ed PR
'The Fourth Industrial Revolution' and the Future of Higher Ed

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top