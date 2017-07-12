Cornell Ends Contract With Nike

Cornell University has announced that it is ending its contract with Nike, saying that the athletic apparel company was unwilling to sign a "standard" agreement pledging to follow a code of conduct for its workers, a code developed and endorsed by many colleges and universities. If Nike will agree to the code, Cornell is willing to resume discussions about a continued relationship. Nike says it is using its own code.

A Nike statement to The Ithaca Journal said that the company was "disappointed" by the Cornell decision. "We are deeply committed to protecting workers across our supply chain and have worked tirelessly to raise standards across the industry," the statement said.