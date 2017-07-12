Iranian Cancer Researcher Denied Entry to U.S.

An Iranian cancer researcher coming to Boston Children's Hospital as a visiting scholar on a J-1 visa was detained at Boston Logan International Airport with his wife and three children and was expected to be sent back to Iran Tuesday, The Boston Globe reported.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that the detention of Mohsen Dehnavi and his family was unconnected to Trump’s executive order barring entry of nationals of six Muslim-majority countries, including Iran. A partial implementation of the travel ban went into effect late last month.

“This individual was deemed inadmissible to the U.S. based on information discovered during the [customs] inspection for reasons unrelated to the executive order,” CBP said in a statement quoted by the Globe.

“In order to demonstrate that they are admissible, the applicant must overcome all grounds of inadmissibility including health-related grounds, criminality, security reasons, public charge, labor certification, illegal entrants and immigration violations, documentation requirements, and miscellaneous grounds,” CBP added.

Boston Children’s Hospital, which is affiliated with Harvard Medical School, said in a statement it had “limited information” about Dehnavi’s detention and that it is committed to supporting him and his family. “Boston Children’s hopes that this situation will be quickly resolved and Dr. Dehnavi and his family will be released and allowed to enter the U.S.,” the hospital said.