Title

Academic Minute: Gangsta Rap and the War on Crime

By

Doug Lederman
July 13, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Bryan McCann, assistant professor in the department of communication studies at Louisiana State University, delves into how criminality is framed through art and policy today. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Republicans Don’t Hate Higher Education
There’s an App for That
Writing for Wider Audiences:
Structural Challenges for Scholars

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Now's the Time to Strengthen Connections with Constituents
College Tours, from the Other Side
Progressive EdTech and 'Move Fast and Break Things’
Wisdom and Knowledge
The Rural University and Richard Florida’s ‘New Urban Crisis’
Algorithmic Assessment vs. Critical Reflection

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top