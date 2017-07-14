Title

Academic Minute: Depression and Video Games

Doug Lederman
July 14, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Jorge Pena, associate professor in the department of communication at the University of California, Davis, examines if using video games could help fight depression among college students. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

