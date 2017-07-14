Congress Likely to Expand GI Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to announce a bipartisan agreement to expand the Post-9/11 GI Bill, the Associated Press reported Thursday. The expansion's estimated $3 billion cost (over 10 years) apparently will not be offset with new fees, an idea that veterans' groups had vigorously opposed in recent months. Total spending on the GI Bill is expected to be more than $100 billion over 10 years, according to the AP.

The expansion will include the removal of a 15-year time limit on benefits as well as more money for those who serve in the National Guard and reserves.

"This is very good news for veterans and our military," Paul Rieckhoff, CEO and founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, said in a written statement. "It looks like forcing Congress to do their job and IAVA's campaign to #DefendTheGIBill earlier this year worked. We now finally have a bi-artisan plan to appropriately expand the Post-9/11 GI Bill -- that doesn't do it on the backs of veterans and service members, or by cutting other vital programs."