Title

More College Football Players Coming Out as Gay

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
July 14, 2017
Comments
 
 

Five current college football players have publicly identified themselves as gay, a record, according to the LGBTQ site OutSports.

Scott Frantz, an offensive lineman for Kansas State University, was the most recent player to come out. He's the second FBS player to do so, after University of Arizona freshman defensive end My-King Johnson.

Three more lower-division players have announced their sexuality since February:

  • Kyle Kurdziolek, linebacker for the University of St. Francis
  • Darrion McAlister, center for Marian University
  • Wyatt Pertuset, wide receiver for Capital University

As OutSports observes, it's notable that all the players have come out in rapid succession.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Whose Speech Is Free? And at What Social Cost?
‘Game of Thrones’ Among the Medievalists
Republicans Don’t Hate Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Education Writer Gospel of 'Academically Adrift'
Friday Fragments
How Reading 'The Knowledge Illusion' Can Help Craft Our Professional Mission
Information Literacy and the Great Divide
Faux Protest
Math Geek Mom: A Summer Without Driving (or Swimming)

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top