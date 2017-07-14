More College Football Players Coming Out as Gay

Five current college football players have publicly identified themselves as gay, a record, according to the LGBTQ site OutSports.

Scott Frantz, an offensive lineman for Kansas State University, was the most recent player to come out. He's the second FBS player to do so, after University of Arizona freshman defensive end My-King Johnson.

Three more lower-division players have announced their sexuality since February:

Kyle Kurdziolek, linebacker for the University of St. Francis

Darrion McAlister, center for Marian University

Wyatt Pertuset, wide receiver for Capital University

As OutSports observes, it's notable that all the players have come out in rapid succession.