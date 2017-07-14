Title
More College Football Players Coming Out as Gay
July 14, 2017
Five current college football players have publicly identified themselves as gay, a record, according to the LGBTQ site OutSports.
Scott Frantz, an offensive lineman for Kansas State University, was the most recent player to come out. He's the second FBS player to do so, after University of Arizona freshman defensive end My-King Johnson.
Three more lower-division players have announced their sexuality since February:
- Kyle Kurdziolek, linebacker for the University of St. Francis
- Darrion McAlister, center for Marian University
- Wyatt Pertuset, wide receiver for Capital University
As OutSports observes, it's notable that all the players have come out in rapid succession.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!