U of Arkansas at Little Rock Considers Football

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will study whether it should field a football team.

A National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I institution, the university is one of only two in the Sun Belt Conference that do not have football teams, the other being the University of Texas at Arlington.

The university, the city of Little Rock and the state's Department of Parks and Tourism will equally fund the study from an outside vendor.

At least 1,000 people signed a petition to create a team, which was presented to Little Rock's Chancellor Andrew Rogerson.

“Since that time, I’ve heard from many other students, alumni, community members and business leaders who have expressed their interest in a Division I football program in greater Little Rock,” Rogerson said in a statement. “As a scientist, I have a high regard for data, so conducting an objective study seems like the right approach to determine if a football program and marching band would be a wise and meaningful addition to the university and our community.”

When the university was known as Little Rock Junior College, its football team won the 1949 national championship after playing in the Junior Rose Bowl Game. The team also captured the Mississippi Valley Conference championship in 1954 but disbanded the next year.

The study is due to be completed in spring 2018.