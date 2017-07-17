Gun Left in Bathroom as Campus Carry Hits Kansas

Two weeks after it became legal to carry handguns on public college campuses in Kansas, one was left in a bathroom at Wichita State University.

“Seeing the gun just made me roll my eyes,” Erik Mallory, a WSU technology infrastructure employee who found the gun, told The Wichita Eagle. “Thinking about the ramifications of irresponsible gun ownership is unsettling.”

As of Friday, university police were investigating the matter, and will decide, as the university spokesman put it, “what, if anything, needs to happen.”

“This is a reminder of how important it is to be responsible when you’re carrying a gun,” spokesman Joe Kleinsasser told the Eagle. “Obviously it’s a mistake, and not a good one.”

Colleges and universities in Kansas were originally exempt from a recent law expanding the concealed carry of handguns, but that exemption ended July 1.