Title

Gun Left in Bathroom as Campus Carry Hits Kansas

By

Nick Roll
July 17, 2017
Comments
 
 

Two weeks after it became legal to carry handguns on public college campuses in Kansas, one was left in a bathroom at Wichita State University.

“Seeing the gun just made me roll my eyes,” Erik Mallory, a WSU technology infrastructure employee who found the gun, told The Wichita Eagle. “Thinking about the ramifications of irresponsible gun ownership is unsettling.”

As of Friday, university police were investigating the matter, and will decide, as the university spokesman put it, “what, if anything, needs to happen.”

“This is a reminder of how important it is to be responsible when you’re carrying a gun,” spokesman Joe Kleinsasser told the Eagle. “Obviously it’s a mistake, and not a good one.”

Colleges and universities in Kansas were originally exempt from a recent law expanding the concealed carry of handguns, but that exemption ended July 1.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Unruly Hearts to Open Minds
Whose Speech Is Free? And at What Social Cost?
‘Game of Thrones’ Among the Medievalists

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What Happens If Higher Ed Collapses?
Should Journals Be Responsible for Reproducibility?
Suggestions for Research
Perfect 768 Page Summer Vacation Book: 'The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.'
Introducing 'Rethinking Research'
The Education Writer Gospel of 'Academically Adrift'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top