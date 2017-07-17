Taylor to Exit as Head of Thurgood Marshall Fund

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., the president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund since 2010, will exit the organization later this year. Taylor last month was named the incoming president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, effective in November.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund represents 47 member institutions, including public historically black colleges and universities. Taylor in recent months has emerged as the most prominent figure in outreach between historically black colleges and the Trump administration. He played a key role in coordinating the HBCU summit in February involving members of Congress and leaders of historically black institutions. And Taylor has also pushed for objectives such as moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities into the Executive Office of the President from the Department of Education, a request Trump granted in an executive order in February but without significant new funding.