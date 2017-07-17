Title

Taylor to Exit as Head of Thurgood Marshall Fund

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
July 17, 2017
Comments
 
 

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., the president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund since 2010, will exit the organization later this year. Taylor last month was named the incoming president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, effective in November.

Thurgood Marshall College Fund represents 47 member institutions, including public historically black colleges and universities. Taylor in recent months has emerged as the most prominent figure in outreach between historically black colleges and the Trump administration. He played a key role in coordinating the HBCU summit in February involving members of Congress and leaders of historically black institutions. And Taylor has also pushed for objectives such as moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities into the Executive Office of the President from the Department of Education, a request Trump granted in an executive order in February but without significant new funding.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Unruly Hearts to Open Minds
Whose Speech Is Free? And at What Social Cost?
‘Game of Thrones’ Among the Medievalists

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Stories and Fears
Unlimited Energy Thought Experiment in the Novel 'All Our Wrong Todays’
What Happens If Higher Ed Collapses?
Should Journals Be Responsible for Reproducibility?
Suggestions for Research
Perfect 768 Page Summer Vacation Book: 'The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top