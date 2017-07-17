search
Title
Urbana Becomes a Branch of Franklin
July 17, 2017
Franklin University on Friday announced that Urbana University, which Franklin purchased in 2014, is now a branch campus of Franklin. Both institutions are in Ohio. Franklin has spent more than $15 million on improvements at Urbana since the purchase. The new status means, among other things, that Urbana is now longer on probation with its accreditor. The Urbana name will be maintained.
