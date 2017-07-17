Title

Urbana Becomes a Branch of Franklin

By

Scott Jaschik
July 17, 2017
Comments
 
 

Franklin University on Friday announced that Urbana University, which Franklin purchased in 2014, is now a branch campus of Franklin. Both institutions are in Ohio. Franklin has spent more than $15 million on improvements at Urbana since the purchase. The new status means, among other things, that Urbana is now longer on probation with its accreditor. The Urbana name will be maintained.

 

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Unruly Hearts to Open Minds
Whose Speech Is Free? And at What Social Cost?
‘Game of Thrones’ Among the Medievalists

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What Happens If Higher Ed Collapses?
Should Journals Be Responsible for Reproducibility?
Suggestions for Research
Perfect 768 Page Summer Vacation Book: 'The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.'
Introducing 'Rethinking Research'
The Education Writer Gospel of 'Academically Adrift'

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top