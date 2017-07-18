Title
#academicswithbeer (Chance to Win Beers on Us)
July 18, 2017
A new hashtag of note, created by the blog Academia Obscura, is explained here, is #academicswithbeer.
Of those who post a beer pic with the hashtag this week and tag @insidehighered, we'll pick at random someone for one month's (12 beers) subscription to the Craft Beer Club (good only in the U.S. and excluding Alaska and Hawaii).
A few of the posts so far:
Long weekend. #academicswithbeer pic.twitter.com/mVpEFlVz3J— Miranda Buck (@MirandaBuck) June 9, 2017
#TBT to the Friday PhD pub office experiment. The data were insensitive to any increase in productivity #academicswithbeer #moretrials pic.twitter.com/fARRqH0tFK— Andy (@andymoss461) June 8, 2017
Dashingly Dark from @DerbyBrewingCo on a rainy day in Cambridge #GoodLife #academicswithbeer #5pm pic.twitter.com/tlbZJBlaOs— Eugene Giddens (@Eugene_Giddens) July 11, 2017
