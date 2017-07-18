Title

#academicswithbeer (Chance to Win Beers on Us)

By

Scott Jaschik
July 18, 2017
Comments
 
 

A new hashtag of note, created by the blog Academia Obscura, is explained here, is #academicswithbeer.

Of those who post a beer pic with the hashtag this week and tag @insidehighered, we'll pick at random someone for one month's (12 beers) subscription to the Craft Beer Club (good only in the U.S. and excluding Alaska and Hawaii).

A few of the posts so far:

 

 

 

