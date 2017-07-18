Ex-Dean, Facing Drug Scandal, Placed on Leave

The University of Southern California announced Monday that Carmen A. Puliafito, former dean of its medical school, had been placed on leave as a faculty member and was no longer seeing patients, the Los Angeles Times reported. The announcement came the same day the Times published an article saying that Puliafito, prior to resigning as dean, spent considerable time socializing with criminals and others who said he used methamphetamine and other drugs with them. The newspaper also reviewed photographs showing the dean partying with these companions in a variety of locations, including his USC dean's office. He resigned last year, shortly after a woman overdosed while with him in a hotel room, but he maintained his faculty role. Puliafito declined to comment on the story.