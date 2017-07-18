Title

Ex-Dean, Facing Drug Scandal, Placed on Leave

By

Scott Jaschik
July 18, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Southern California announced Monday that Carmen A. Puliafito, former dean of its medical school, had been placed on leave as a faculty member and was no longer seeing patients, the Los Angeles Times reported. The announcement came the same day the Times published an article saying that Puliafito, prior to resigning as dean, spent considerable time socializing with criminals and others who said he used methamphetamine and other drugs with them. The newspaper also reviewed photographs showing the dean partying with these companions in a variety of locations, including his USC dean's office. He resigned last year, shortly after a woman overdosed while with him in a hotel room, but he maintained his faculty role. Puliafito declined to comment on the story.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Art of the Rebuke
From Unruly Hearts to Open Minds
Whose Speech Is Free? And at What Social Cost?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Stories and Fears
Drastic (Recruitment) Times, Drastic (Alumni) Measures
Unlimited Energy Thought Experiment in the Novel 'All Our Wrong Todays’
What Happens If Higher Ed Collapses?
Should Journals Be Responsible for Reproducibility?
Suggestions for Research

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top