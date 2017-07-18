Shuttered Military College Can't Pay Faculty

Wentworth Military Academy and College, now defunct, reportedly can’t afford to pay its former faculty members, as it previously promised. Michael Lierman, college president, told faculty members via email in mid-May that they’d continue being paid until the end of their contracts, and the campus closed two weeks later, according to the Associated Press. But a campus caretaker emailed instructors at the end of June, saying that Wentworth doesn’t have the money to make additional salary payments now. The academy’s board hopes to liquidate campus assets and collect unpaid tuition to honor the duration of faculty contracts. An attorney for the Missouri college, which dates back to 1880, did not respond to requests for comment.

Wentworth announced it was closing in April, citing lowered enrollments, rising costs and an aging campus, the AP reported. Some 220 cadets were boarding there at the time, most of them two-year college students. Several hundred civilians also were enrolled in college courses there. The Higher Learning Commission placed Wentworth on ongoing probation in 2015 over concerns about finances and resources to support academic programs.