BYU-Idaho Fires Adjunct for Pro-LGBT Post

Brigham Young University, Idaho, terminated an adjunct professor of political science after she criticized the position the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holds on same-sex relationships on her Facebook page, then refused to remove the post, according to KUTV. Ruthie Robertson was reportedly allowed to finish teaching her summer course but saw her contracted classes for the fall and winter semesters canceled after administrators were alerted to a post on her private Facebook page about LGBT pride month.

“I’m currently a member of the LDS Church,” Robertson wrote in the June post, which accused the Mormon church and others faith groups of selectively following portions of the Old Testament. “This organization has openly and forcefully opposed same-sex relationships and legalized same-sex marriage.” Yet church history, she wrote, “shows that the church has rescinded policies before that weren't doctrinal, and that weren't inspired by the Lord. I hope that this will someday apply to the stance on the LGBT community. I will always and forever stand up for the equality of the LGBT community.”

Robertson said she wrote the post to express support for her LGBT friends, and did not think it would compromise her job because she is not friends with any students online. Yet she was called to campus to talk about the post within hours of sharing it, she said. Robertson said it was “implied” that removing the post might save her position, but she said she could not do it. Instead, she posted an update saying she was speaking for herself only, and that her personal views had no place in the classroom. The university told KUTV that it does not comment on personnel matters.