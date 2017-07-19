Student Borrowing Rises, Sallie Mae Says

Students and parents are borrowing more to pay for college, according to the latest installment of a survey by Sallie Mae, which the large student lender has conducted for a decade.

The average amount students and families (Sallie Mae surveyed 800 from each group) reported paying for college during the just-completed academic year was $23,757, which was roughly the same as the previous year. Scholarships and grants covered 35 percent of what families spent, the largest contributor to the total expenditure.

Borrowing climbed to 27 percent from 20 percent last year, the survey found. Student borrowing covered 19 percent (up from 13 percent), while parent borrowing was 8 percent. Over all, 42 percent of families borrowed to help pay for college.

Family income and savings covered 34 percent of expenditures on college, with parents chipping in 23 percent and students covering 11 percent.