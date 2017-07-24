search
Academic Minute: Transgender Older Adults and the Military
July 24, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Charles P. Hoy-Ellis, assistant professor in the department of social work at the University of Utah, explores whether military service negatively affects transgender adults. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
