Academic Minute: Transgender Older Adults and the Military

By

Doug Lederman
July 24, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, Charles P. Hoy-Ellis, assistant professor in the department of social work at the University of Utah, explores whether military service negatively affects transgender adults. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

