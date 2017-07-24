Title

Southern University Rejects Vice Chancellor's Appeal

Nick Roll
July 24, 2017
Southern University’s Board of Supervisors upheld its firing of Vice Chancellor Brandon Dumas, The Baton Rouge Advocate reported.

Dumas was placed on leave and subsequently fired after two short sex tapes (which appear to have been taken on the app Snapchat) circulated widely among university alumni circles, although a connection between Dumas and the videos was never confirmed. A Southern University attorney, speaking at the termination hearing, said that the woman in the videos was an employee, but the man in the video was not -- meaning it wasn’t Dumas.

The university didn’t give an official reasoning for firing Dumas, but, in addition to concerns raised about the videos, board members also spoke out against Southern University’s enrollment, retention and performance under Dumas’s leadership. The institution was placed on a warning list by its accrediting body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the same week that the explicit recordings emerged.

