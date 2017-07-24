Title
Texas Southern Law Censured on Gender Issues
July 24, 2017
The American Bar Association has censured the law school at Texas Southern University for inadequate responses to reports of sexual harassment and gender discrimination, The Houston Chronicle reported. The law school appealed a finding of the ABA, but the association rejected the appeal and ordered the law school to take steps to remedy the situation. While law school officials disputed the extent of the problem, they acknowledged a “perception” that it does not deal with these issues effectively.
