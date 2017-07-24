Title

Texas Southern Law Censured on Gender Issues

By

Scott Jaschik
July 24, 2017
Comments
 
 

The American Bar Association has censured the law school at Texas Southern University for inadequate responses to reports of sexual harassment and gender discrimination, The Houston Chronicle reported. The law school appealed a finding of the ABA, but the association rejected the appeal and ordered the law school to take steps to remedy the situation. While law school officials disputed the extent of the problem, they acknowledged a “perception” that it does not deal with these issues effectively.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Makes a Good Free College Plan?
Proposed Federal Policy Would Cripple University Research
Missing Voices on Sexual Assault Response

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Cost of Not Traveling
Considering Student Silences
How better training can help fix the research reproducibility crisis
Extreme Commuting and Online Education
Collegiate Capitalism
Improving Our Professional Performance (Really!)

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top