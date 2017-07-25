House Passes Update to GI Bill

The House of Representatives unanimously voted Monday to pass an update to the Post-9/11 GI Bill that, among other provisions, would restore benefits to veterans affected by closures of for-profit institutions like ITT Tech and Corinthian Colleges.

The package of legislation would also lift the current 15-year time limit for veterans to use GI Bill benefits for postsecondary education. It also expands access to student aid for members of the National Guard and reservists and would grant full eligibility for student aid to Purple Heart recipients, regardless of their length of service.

House leaders have moved the bill swiftly through the chamber, introducing the legislation, holding hearings and scheduling a vote, all in a little over a week. The Senate is expected to hold a hearing soon on identical legislation with bipartisan backing.