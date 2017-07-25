Title

Letter Calls on Congress to Tie Pell Grant to Inflation

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
July 25, 2017
Comments
 
 

More than 300 higher education institutions and advocacy groups sent a letter to congressional leaders today asking that the value of the Pell Grant be indexed to inflation. After the upcoming academic year, the value of the grant will not automatically go up to adjust for inflation for the first time in six years. 

"Pell Grants are the foundation of our national investment in higher education, giving low-income students the opportunity to go to and graduate from college and pursue careers that increasingly require a postsecondary education," the groups wrote. 

In the coming year, the groups told lawmakers, Pell Grants will assist more than 7.5 million college students. But the maximum value of the grant covers less than 30 percent of the average cost of a four-year public university. That's the lowest purchasing power for the grant in 40 years, the groups said.

Congress in May restored year-round Pell Grants, a policy change long sought by higher ed advocates. But the higher ed groups noted that Pell recipients are more likely to take out student loans and hold higher average debt than their peers, showing the need to boost the value of the grant, they said.

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Drawing the Line at the Eff Word
What Makes a Good Free College Plan?
Proposed Federal Policy Would Cripple University Research

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Budgets and Bernie Mac
Is Online Education a Jobs Engine?
The Cost of Not Traveling
Considering Student Silences
How better training can help fix the research reproducibility crisis
Extreme Commuting and Online Education

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top