Apple Ordered to Pay U Wisconsin $506 Million

A federal judge on Monday ordered Apple to pay $506 million to the patent licensing arm of the University of Wisconsin at Madison, Reuters reported. A jury in 2015 ordered Apple to pay $234 million in the case, but the judge more than doubled that because he found that Apple continued to infringe on the patent after the ruling. The dispute involves patents on computer processor technology. Apple did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters, but Apple has indicated that it is appealing the finding of patent infringement.